AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.66. 568,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.88 and its 200-day moving average is $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $200.81. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

