ALQO Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, ALQO has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $415.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023787 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004643 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004038 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Profile

XLQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app

Buying and Selling ALQO

