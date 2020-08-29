Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,136 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. 6,027,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,702. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

