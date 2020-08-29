Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 424 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,325 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.87. 1,547,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,107. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $520,410.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

