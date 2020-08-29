Altman Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.71. 7,346,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,593,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $216.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,223,951. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.