Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $200.50. The company had a trading volume of 748,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day moving average of $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

