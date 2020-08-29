Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.77. 4,145,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

