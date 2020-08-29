Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

EQIX traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $787.02. 282,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $805.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $757.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,911.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,236. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

