Altman Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.37. 2,883,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.91. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.