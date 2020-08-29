Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $109,968,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. 11,864,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,166,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

