Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,971 shares during the quarter. BJs Wholesale Club makes up approximately 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.16% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 35.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 11.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 53.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,923 shares of company stock worth $16,232,925. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.25. 2,123,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

