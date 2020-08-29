Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average is $236.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $310.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Argus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

