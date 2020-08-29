Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,582 shares of company stock worth $61,698,451. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

