Analysts Expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Sierra Metals reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Metals.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 50,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine, which covers 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.