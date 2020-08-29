Analysts Expect Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Territorial Bancorp’s earnings. Territorial Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Territorial Bancorp.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

