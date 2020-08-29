Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $100.17

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $110.86. 1,037,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,647. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $113.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,545 shares of company stock worth $42,377,988 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

