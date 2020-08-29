Analysts Set DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) PT at $125.85

Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.85.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 555,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

