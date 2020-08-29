Analysts Set Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) PT at $12.70

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

KLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 92,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,131. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

