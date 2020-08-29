Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $17.14

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. 933,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,142. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

