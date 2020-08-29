Analysts Set US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) PT at $50.00

Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 111,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.95. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

