Analysts Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Target Price at €63.21

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.21 ($74.36).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Zalando stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €73.94 ($86.99). 369,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.32. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

