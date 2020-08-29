Analyzing Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) & Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Galera Therapeutics and Agile Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Agile Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 135.79%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than Agile Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Agile Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.93 million ($16.31) -0.47 Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.61 million ($0.38) -8.03

Agile Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A -1,467.96% -59.88% Agile Therapeutics N/A -46.84% -39.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Galera Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis. It is also involved in developing GC4711, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic and lung cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. The company is also developing a pipeline of other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

