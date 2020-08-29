Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,426,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,079,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

