Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,000 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,564. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

