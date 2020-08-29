Anson Funds Management LP Buys 29,750 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 0.9% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,482,000 after acquiring an additional 683,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.84. 1,715,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,534. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

