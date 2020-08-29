Anson Funds Management LP Buys 600 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 0.4% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.00.

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.18. 257,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

