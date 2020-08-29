Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 229.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 97,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,958,000 after buying an additional 80,139 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

