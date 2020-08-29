Anson Funds Management LP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Anson Funds Management LP lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 0.4% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 189,997 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.46 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMH. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

