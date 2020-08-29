Anson Funds Management LP Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 211.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 46,892 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631,057 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 3,769,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,239. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

