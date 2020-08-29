Anson Funds Management LP Invests $1.21 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,901 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,857,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,203,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.