Anson Funds Management LP Invests $1.29 Million in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Realty Income comprises about 0.3% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after buying an additional 3,445,937 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,508,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,604,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $57,035,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

