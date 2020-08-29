Anson Funds Management LP Invests $738,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $59,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.18. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.