Anson Funds Management LP Invests $941,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

