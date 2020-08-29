Anson Funds Management LP Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Anson Funds Management LP cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

BABA traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,677,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,955,454. The company has a market cap of $723.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.02 and a 200-day moving average of $219.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $292.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

