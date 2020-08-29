Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $252,000 Investment in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold Cp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,222. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Equinox Gold Cp Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

