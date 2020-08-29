Anson Funds Management LP Purchases New Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

