Anson Funds Management LP Purchases New Stake in resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 387,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in resTORbio by 371.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in resTORbio by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in resTORbio in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get resTORbio alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. resTORbio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

Shares of TORC remained flat at $$2.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 244,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,701. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. resTORbio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

resTORbio Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC).

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.