Anson Funds Management LP Takes Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Slack by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Slack by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. 12,361,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,114,279. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $90,810.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $99,323.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,268,290 shares of company stock worth $75,438,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

