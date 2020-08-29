Anson Funds Management LP Trims Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Anson Funds Management LP lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. CyrusOne accounts for about 0.6% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.55. 348,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,774. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

