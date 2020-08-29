Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 923.18 ($12.06).

ANTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target (up previously from GBX 965 ($12.61)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of LON:ANTO traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,074 ($14.03). 1,323,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,057.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 872.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

