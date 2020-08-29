Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $52.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,747,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after buying an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $52.29. 415,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,108. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

