Arqma Price Tops $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $113,544.33 and approximately $127,811.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,530.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.03507704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02340886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00498409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00805936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00696904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00057160 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013907 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,251,028 coins and its circulating supply is 6,206,484 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.