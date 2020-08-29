Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $281,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 150,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.