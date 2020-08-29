AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,231 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $27,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 98,975 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AZN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. 3,240,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,930. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

