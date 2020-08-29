Atheios (ATH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 48.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market cap of $11,264.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 34,810,406 coins and its circulating supply is 32,592,680 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

