ATLANT (ATL) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $415.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $634.45 or 0.05504811 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034651 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014919 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

