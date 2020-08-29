Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,894 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,990. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 582,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.