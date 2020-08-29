Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 257,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after purchasing an additional 569,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 39.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 431,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.