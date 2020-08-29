Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAXN. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAXN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.84. 502,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,030. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

