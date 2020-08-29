Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.70. 2,277,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,282,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.02.
About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
